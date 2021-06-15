Kingsley, IA issues watering schedule for residents

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Due to a lack of rainfall and ongoing dry conditions, the community of Kingsley, Iowa has issued a schedule for residential watering.

On Facebook, city officials announced odd numbered houses would be allowed watering on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. While even numbered addresses would be given Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

No watering is allowed on Sundays.

The city says this schedule is in effect until further notice and no watering is allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The only exception for this schedule is new sod or seeding.