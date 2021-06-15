Media consumers may be reaching limit of streaming services

A British researcher is suggesting that seven may be a magic number for American media consumers. That may be the limit to the number of streaming services, either paid or free, that many consumers want to subscribe to. The consultancy OMDIA reached that conclusion after finding that the average number of streaming services that Americans had dropped slightly to 7.06 in April, after steadily increasing in past surveys. A researcher for the company says that doesn’t mean people are watching less, just that there are only so many log-ins and passwords they want to remember. If this is correct, it could have enormous business implications.