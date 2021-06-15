More hot sunshine before some storm chances arrive late Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After having morning cloud cover, yesterday turned into a hot and sunny afternoon with highs near 90 degrees.



Expect today to be similar but with sunshine throughout the day.



It will be hot but the humidity will remain low.



Winds will remain light at 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the east.



We will remain pretty quiet overnight with a low near 60 degrees.



The wind will pick up for Wednesday to 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the south.



This will help to boost highs into the mid to upper 90s with more sunshine.



As we get late in the day we will have a small chance to develop a thunderstorm.



It will be difficult to break the cap and get storms to fire; if they do succeed, however, the storms could contain strong winds and large hail.



A similar situation sets up for Thursday with the additional variables of how any storms Wednesday night impact Thursday's environment and whether the front will move further east with drier, cooler air possibly filtering in.



More on the storm chances and some temperature changes coming later this week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.