Over 63% of Nebraska adults have had one shot of vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is approaching having 70% of its adult population vaccinated for the coronavirus but the pace of distribution of the shots continues to slow down. The state may be close to President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% or more of all adults with at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 63% of Nebraskans 18 and older had received at least one shot as of Friday, That rate ranks 24th among all the states. The CDC said roughly 31,000 shots were distributed in Nebraska last week, which was down from 37,000 the week before.