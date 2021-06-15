Pandemic precautions mean COVID testing, masks during US Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA,Neb. (KTIV) - The threat still posed by the COVID-19 pandemic means reaching the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, in Omaha, this week, isn't just about swimming. It's also about safety.

Precautions are being taken, at the CHI Health Center, to make sure the athletes stay healthy in the quest for a medal. "The first goal, with our partners at USA Swimming, was literally to name an Olympic team," said Josh Todd, Omaha Sports Commission.

Naming an Olympic swimming team became easier when the decision was made to postpone the trials, and the Tokyo Olympic Games, until 2021. "Once we were able to reschedule the event from 2020 to 2021 then we started talking about, 'oh, we can actually do the trials'," said Todd.

Todd, and his staff, quickly realized that pandemic precautions wouldn't allow 15-hundred swimmers, hundreds more coaches, and thousands of fans under one roof at the same time. "What we did is we split it up into two 'waves', pun intended," said Todd.

Separating the competitors into two 'waves' was just the first step. COVID-19 precautions are taken every day with every athlete, coach and media member. For those groups, a negative COVID test is required 3-to-6 days before arriving in Omaha. Then, a rapid COVID test is then done on site every four days. Organizers say it's necessary for anyone who could be close to the competitors. "Anyone close enough to touch an athlete, you have to test," said Todd.

Todd says masks aren't required in the CHI Center for the general public attending the trials. The mask mandate in Douglas County ended May 26th.