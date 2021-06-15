South Sioux City approves settlement on multiple lawsuits brought against Big Ox Energy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The city council for South Sioux City, Nebraska has unanimously approved a settlement for multiple lawsuits against Big Ox Energy.

In a press release, the city said the council voted 8-0 to approve a settlement of 16 separate lawsuits brought by various homeowners concerning Big Ox Energy's construction and operation of its facility in Roth Industrial Park.

As part of the settlement, the city says it is not admitting any liability.

Officials say the settlement also resolves South Sioux City's claims against two of its insurers and its insurance broker. Other parties to the settlement include CHS, Inc., Olsson, Inc. and Big Ox. The settlement does not resolve the City’s separate lawsuits involving Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders.

The settlement is awaiting court approval.

“While we believe we had a number of strong defenses and would prevail at trial, the cost to the City to defend the lawsuit outweighs the amount of the settlement. From a financial perspective, the settlement will ultimately save the taxpayers’ money,” said South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch.