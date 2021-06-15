UK fends off demands to give workers more virus support help

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government is fending off calls to provide more financial support to businesses and workers who will suffer financially from its decision to delay the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks to July 19. Although many restrictions have been eased in recent weeks and large parts of the U.K. economy have reopened, a number of businesses, particularly those in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have not been able to do so. Business leaders and unions think the U.K. government should extend its support programs for those firms that have been affected by the delay. The delay aims to get more people vaccinated to counter rising infections due to the delta variant.