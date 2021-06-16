3 electric vehicle charging stations come to Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The northeast Nebraska community of Norfolk now has three electric vehicle charging stations and an electric car in their fleet of cit vehicles.

One station is at city hall and the other two are in the far-right side parking lot off of Norfolk Avenue next to Hy-Vee.

City Hall's electric charging station arrived a couple of months ago, while those near Hy-Veeee were installed within the last few weeks.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it's a way to keep with the changing times and the adapting marketplace for electric vehicles. He also said the city has seen more and more electric vehicles in the community.

"As we know, the market is not going to change overnight but it's going to continually change, and we're going to see more and more EV's, and we want to be prepared for that as a community," said Moenning.

The mayor said the city is excited to have this in place as the first foray into the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.