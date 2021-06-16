Around Siouxland: New Stage Players present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The New Stage Players in South Sioux City have a musical coming up that's sure to get your foot tapping.

Starting June 11, the New Stage Players are performing the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

The performances are June 11-13 and June 17-19 in the backyard of the New Stage Players Performing Art Center, located at 3201 Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.

The musical follows a group of six mid-pubescents all vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the cast spells their way through the competition.

The show is part musical and part improv, with four audience members asked to take part in the spelling bee during the performance.

Each performance is at 7:30 p.m. with tickets at $14 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Patrons are reminded to bring a blanket or a chair for the performance.