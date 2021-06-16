Asian shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of US Fed decision

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in quiet trading ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell in afternoon trading, but those in Australia and South Korea rose. Shares slipped in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Japan released data showing its trade surplus jumped 49.6% in May from a year earlier, but analysts said that was smaller than expected. Investors are also watching for data out of China on industrial production and retail sales. Indexes finished lower on Wall Street.