California’s virus reopening met with cheers and caution

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s reopening after 15 months of coronavirus restrictions has been met with exuberance but also caution. The state on Tuesday ended its color-coded restriction system and allowed restaurants, gyms and other businesses to lift capacity limits and distancing rules. Many also are ending their mask requirements for fully vaccinated patrons. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the day a milestone and urged: “Give people hugs.” But some said they were keeping their masks on in public, noting that millions of residents still haven’t been vaccinated and that COVID-19 is anything but eradicated.