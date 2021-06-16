China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without the Dalai Lama

LHASA, China (AP) — High-pressure tactics employed by China’s ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. The party recently invited foreign media on a rare and strictly controlled tour of the region highlighting what the government describes as the social stability and economic development of the region under 70 years of Communist Party rule. Rights groups say those avowed successes are largely built on the economic marginalization of Tibetans, a suffocating security presence and heavy pressure to assimilate culturally and linguistically with China’s Han majority.