Driver charged in deadly crash reportedly was having sex

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Court documents say a man charged with barreling his pickup truck into a San Jose bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring two other people, was having oral sex at the time. Alex Moreno was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in the Friday night crash that killed a 35-year-old woman. The Bay Area News Group says court documents indicate that a woman was performing oral sex on Moreno when his truck barreled backwards through a parking lot and hit a group of three people at an outdoor table.