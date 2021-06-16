Edmunds: How to pick the right axle ratio for your truck

An upgraded axle ratio can change your truck’s towing capacity by several thousand pounds. If you plan on towing with your new pickup truck, you’re going to want to take a closer look at axle ratios before you buy. Understanding what an axle ratio is and which axle ratio is right for you will improve the driving experience in your next truck and give you enough capability to tow whatever trailer you’ve got in mind. Edmunds’ experts put together a guide to answer the most pertinent questions.