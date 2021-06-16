June 16: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases down to 2,312, hospitalizations at 83

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 7,373 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,435,317 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,769,164 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 87 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 372,820 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 364,405 have recovered, an increase of 197 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's total to 6,103.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (364,405) and the number of deaths (6,103) from the total number of cases (372,820) shows there are currently 2,312 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 83 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 86. Of those hospitalizations, 22 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.