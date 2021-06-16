Local high school and College teams participate in virtual robotics competition at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A high-tech futuristic competition was happening at Northeast Community College on Wednesday afternoon. Two teams competed for national championships in the high school and college divisions for the virtual robotics contest.

The contest was the urban search and rescue challenge. And two teams were going for the big prize at the national robotics competition for Skills USA at Northeast Community College.



The competitors were from Norfolk Senior High School and Northeast Community College, each in their respective divisions. The national competition was supposed to be in Atlanta this year, but went virtual because of the pandemic. It was cancelled last year.

But those changes didn't stop the teams from doing their best work on their robots.



"The college team that I'm a sponsor for, the robot they have has had several iterations and design changes and is the most advanced one that we've ever had to go to a competition. So it's great to see that" said Richard Chrisman, Advisor for the Northeast Community College Team.



Chrisman also says he has high expectations for the Northeast team, since they are the reigning champions. Northeast team members say even though they wish they could be in Atlanta, there is one perk about a virtual competition.

"It's honestly better just because the competition is in the same room as we've been practicing this whole time so, used to it and not as much pressure if we were in Atlanta" said Garrett Henry, a member of the Northeast Community College Team.

Henery says this is his first year in the contest and it's nice to get to this point. The Norfolk Senior High School team was very excited to compete for the first time.



Tyna Schmidt, the one controlling the robot, says there is one thing that drives her in the competition.

"Having that motivation to go from where you were to how you think you're going to be. Like back in kindergarten, I thought hey I'm gonna be an engineer. And then here I am constructing things and coding them and making them move" said Schmidt.

The teams will find out their results on June 24. Chrisman expects the Northeast team to finish in the top 3.