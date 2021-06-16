Man shot a party in Lincoln during the weekend has died

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 31-year-old man who was shot during a party over the weekend has died. Deontae Abron, of Lincoln, died Tuesday after being shot in the face at a party Saturday near Lincoln Northeast High School. Police said a fight involving several people broke out and someone fired several shots, injuring Abron. People fled the area and police are asking for witnesses to come forward, especially those who have cellphone video of the fight.