Norfolk city leaders hold open house to discuss upcoming construction project

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The city of Norfolk holds an open house at the Norfolk Public Library to allow citizens to ask questions about an upcoming construction project.

The project will improve Johnson Park, transportation, and the portion of the Elkhorn River in that area.

The improvements include new playground equipment and an amphitheater in the park, an interactive water feature on the north side that can be used for ice skating in the winter, and a walkway under the first street bridge along the Elkhorn River.

City leaders say Tuesday night's turnout was good, and they think they addressed citizen concerns about the project.