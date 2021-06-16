2 for 2: Ledecky wins her shortest, longest races at trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katie Ledecky’s most grueling night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials resulted in two more victories. She didn’t seem bothered to have to swim her shortest and longest events about 70 minutes apart. The 24-year-old from the nation’s capital won the 200-meter freestyle first. Then she came back for the 1,500 free — a new event for the women at these Olympics. It was a totally different race, stressing endurance over speed. But it looked just the same. Ledecky has secured three individual races in Tokyo with the 800 still to go.