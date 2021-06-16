Report blames poor welds for Mexico City subway collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A preliminary report by experts into the collapse of a Mexico City elevated subway line that killed 26 people placed much of the blame on poor welds that joined steel support beams to a concrete layer supporting the track bed. The city government hired Norwegian certification firm DNV-GL to study the possible causes of the May 3 accident, in which a single span of the elevated line buckled to the ground, dragging down two subway cars. The construction defects threaten the reputation of Mexico’s top diplomat, who was mayor at the time, and the country’s richest man, who helped build it.