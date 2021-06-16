Spain hopes to jumpstart electric car industry with EU funds

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is Europe’s second-biggest car maker but lags behind when it comes to electric vehicles. The country’s left-wing government wants to change that with help from European Union pandemic recovery funds. It plans to use around 5 billion euros, or $6 billion, of Spain’s EU windfall to kickstart the nation’s electric car industry. But it faces two main hurdles: It must quickly make up for the dearth of public recharging stations and convince customers used to buying economy cars that it is worth spending more on electric or hybrid vehicles. The government plans to spend big to knock down both barriers.