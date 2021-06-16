Biden trip takeaways: Respect, optimism, some skepticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip put his diplomatic and negotiating philosophy on display, as he rallied allies to confront new and old challenges and offered an often rosy take on the possibilities of cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After four years under President Donald Trump, it marked a return to a more conventional relationship between the leaders of the two countries, rooted in mutual skepticism with nods of mutual respect. Biden and Putin did not use the word “reset” to describe the state of relations between the two nations after their summit in Switzerland on Wednesday. But that’s what the meeting amounted to.