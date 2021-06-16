Test Iowa program to end operations by July 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Public health officials have announced Test Iowa, the state's large-scale, free COVID-19 testing program, will be ending its operations on July 16, 2021.

The program, which started in April 2020, will have staggered closings for its drive-thru test sites locations over the next five weeks.

The five locations remaining in the state will close when testing concludes at 4 p.m. on the following days.

Wednesday, June 23: Pottawattamie County 3236 Nebraska Ave, Council Bluffs

Thursday, June 24: Linn County Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids

Friday, June 25: Black Hawk County 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

Friday, July 16: Polk County 4475 NE 3 rd St., Des Moines

Friday, July 16: Scott County

North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Rd, Davenport

Clinic site closures will be determined by provider, but will occur no later than Friday, July 16. Closing dates will be announced publicly and posted online at coronavirus.iowa.gov and testiowa.com.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the closure comes as demand for COVID-19 testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year.

With the COVID-19 vaccine widely available and virus activity decreasing, the IDPH says ensuring the availability of free COVID-19 tests for Iowans remains a priority.

The IDPH and the State Hygienic Lab say they are finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowa residents following the closure of the Test Iowa program. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

Since the program began, nearly 644,000 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 at a Test Iowa site.