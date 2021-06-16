The Latest: Putin arrives in Geneva for talks with Biden

GENEVA (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Their meeting Wednesday comes amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions. The summit agenda covers a broad range of issues, from arms control and cybercrime to the pandemic and a diplomatic tug-of-war between Moscow and Washington. The White House and the Kremlin have sought to downplay expectations for Wednesday’s summit. But Biden and Putin have both emphasized the importance of a direct dialogue to try to negotiate a more stable and predictable relationship despite the sharp policy differences between the United States and Russia.