UN chief criticizes Central African Republic forces’ actions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly criticizing the Central African Republic’s security and allied forces in a new report for an “unprecedented increase in hostile threats and incidents” targeting U.N. peacekeepers and alleged human rights abuses. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Wednesday by AP said people in the country continue to face an “unacceptably high level of violence.” He called on President Faustin Archange Touadera to pursue peace and reconciliation in his second term and “address the root causes of the conflict.” The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013.