UK to require COVID-19 shots for nursing home workers
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing home workers in England, arguing that the need to protect vulnerable residents outweighed employees’ right to choose whether to get the jab. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the new rules, as well as plans for a public consultation on extending the vaccine requirement to National Health Service workers. He described the vaccination mandate Wednesday as a sensible step to save lives.