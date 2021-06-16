Very hot Wednesday and Thursday with isolated strong thunderstorms possible

**Heat Advisory for western Siouxland from 1 to 8 PM Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few spotty thundershowers have been moving through northwest Iowa overnight.



Those will end early this morning with mostly sunny skies on the way for the rest of the day.



It will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index that could top the triple digit mark.



Be sure to use extra caution for the heat, like drinking plenty of water and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.



As we move into the evening and overnight hours, we will have a small chance for thunderstorms to develop.



If we do manage to get any going, they could have large hail and strong winds.



A similar situation exists for Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and a few isolated but strong storms possible.



More on the heat and storm chances, along with what to expect for Father's Day weekend, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.