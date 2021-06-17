Apple Daily editors arrested under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have used a sweeping national security law against a pro-democracy newspaper for the first time, arresting five editors and executives on charges of collusion with foreign powers. Police say they had strong evidence that more than 30 articles published by Apple Daily played a crucial part in a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong in response to a crackdown on civil liberties in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Apple Daily has often criticized the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city and walking back on promises by Beijing that the territory could retain its freedoms when it was handed over from Britain in 1997.