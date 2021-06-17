Around Siouxland: South Dakota Shakespeare Festival

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A classical festival opens tonight in South Dakota opens tonight that'll have plenty of entertainment for you to enjoy.

From June 17 through June 20, the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival will be taking place in Vermillion.

Each night, there'll be performances of the play "Twelfth Night, Or What You Will" at 7 p.m. at the Vermillion Prentis Park.

There'll also be plenty of vendors and live music to enjoy while waiting for the performances each night.

