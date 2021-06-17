Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Pentagon leaders say there is a “medium” chance that extremist groups will present a threat to the U.S. homeland within two years of the American military departure. It was the most specific public forecast of the prospects for a renewed international terrorist threat from Afghanistan since President Joe Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops would withdraw by Sept. 11. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a Senate hearing that it would take “possibly two years” for an organization like al-Qaida or the Islamic State group to develop the capability to strike the territory of the United States or a U.S. ally.