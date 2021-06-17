Avera Health building new medical center in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Avera Health has plans to build a $34 million medical center in Sioux Falls. Avery said Thursday the three-story center will provide family medicine, urgent care, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology. Avera will occupy the first two floors when the building is done in January 2023. The third story is for future expansion. The center is expected to employ 60 to 70 people. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center on the other side of Sioux Falls was built in 2016. A $760,000 project is underway on the top floor to expand some current practices, including pediatrics and family practice.