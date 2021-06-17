Blistering heat again Thursday with strong evening storms for some

**Heat Advisory for central and southern Siouxland, including Sioux City, from 1 to 8 PM Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We will see another day where temperatures skyrocket well into the 90s with some of southern Siouxland having a shot at the triple digits.



The heat index for much of central and southern Siouxland will get over 100 during the afternoon so continue to use caution and limit time outdoors during the peak heating hours.



As a front moves through the area this evening, strong storms will once again become possible in northwest Iowa.



The peak time period will be from 6 PM to 10 PM for places like Spencer, Pocahontas and Denison.



Gusty winds and large hail are the biggest risks though a tornado can not be completely ruled out.



Lingering showers will be possible overnight into the early morning hours Friday before clouds begin to decrease.



Though temperatures will still likely end up near 90 degrees, the humidity will be lower so it will feel better.



More on the storm chances tonight and how the weekend is looking on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.