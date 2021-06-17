Get a jab, win a condo: Hong Kong tries vaccine incentives

HONG KONG (AP) — Coronavirus vaccine incentives offered by Hong Kong companies, including a lucky draw for an apartment, a Tesla car and even gold bars, are helping boost the city’s sluggish inoculation rate. The city of 7.5 million, which hasn’t experienced a major outbreak, is battling vaccine hesitancy driven by multiple factors, including fears of serious side effects, a mistrust of the government and a lack of concern from residents. The city’s low immunization rate means that hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses may expire in August before they can be used.