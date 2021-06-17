GOP needs new health care target; ‘Obamacare’ survives again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s latest rejection of a Republican effort to dismantle “Obamacare” is another sign that the GOP must look beyond repealing that law if it wants to hone the nation’s health care problems into a winning political issue. The court’s 7-2 ruling was the third time it has rebuffed major GOP challenges to former President Barack Obama’s prized health care overhaul. There have also been dozens of failed Republican repeal attempts in Congress. And polls show the law has become increasingly popular with voters, as “Obamacare” has evolved from a political liability for Democrats to a well-liked bedrock of the health care system.