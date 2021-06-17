Skip to Content

Grillin’ With News 4: BBQ Herb Chicken

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:45 pm Grillin' with News 4
Justin Bossman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We're continuing with the grillin' season here on Signal Hill, with Justin Bossman of Crofton, Nebraska showing us a recipe to remember this summer.

Justin showed us how to prepare some delicious BBQ Herb Chicken. You can find the ingredients and directions for this dish below.

  • Ingredients
    • 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
    • Olive oil
    • Seasonings
      • 1 cup brown sugar
      • 1/4 cup paprika
      • 1/4 cup thyme or rosemary
      • 2 tsp black pepper
  • Directions
    • Combine seasonings in a bowl.
    • Coat chicken thighs in olive oil and then coat with the seasoning mix.
    • Place on a medium to medium high grill.
    • Grill until chicken is done, and the seasoning mix has caramelized.
Author Profile Photo

KTIV

More Stories

Skip to content