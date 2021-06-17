Grillin’ With News 4: BBQ Herb Chicken

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We're continuing with the grillin' season here on Signal Hill, with Justin Bossman of Crofton, Nebraska showing us a recipe to remember this summer.

Justin showed us how to prepare some delicious BBQ Herb Chicken. You can find the ingredients and directions for this dish below.

Ingredients 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Olive oil Seasonings 1 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup paprika 1/4 cup thyme or rosemary 2 tsp black pepper

