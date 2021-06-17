Grillin’ With News 4: BBQ Herb Chicken

Grillin’ With News 4: BBQ Herb ChickenNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We're continuing with the grillin' season here on Signal Hill, with Justin Bossman of Crofton, Nebraska showing us a recipe to remember this summer.
Justin showed us how to prepare some delicious BBQ Herb Chicken. You can find the ingredients and directions for this dish below.
- Ingredients
- 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
- Olive oil
- Seasonings
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup paprika
- 1/4 cup thyme or rosemary
- 2 tsp black pepper
- Directions
- Combine seasonings in a bowl.
- Coat chicken thighs in olive oil and then coat with the seasoning mix.
- Place on a medium to medium high grill.
- Grill until chicken is done, and the seasoning mix has caramelized.