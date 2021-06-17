Hawaii police search for missing Nebraska man suspended

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Police in Hawaii have suspended searches for a Nebraska man until there is new information on his whereabouts. Samuel Joseph Martinez was studying microbiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before he flew to the Hawaiian island of Kauai on May 12. The 23-year-old planned to spend nearly two weeks hiking and camping. His family filed a missing person’s report with police in Nebraska after he missed his May 25 flight home. A Kauai police spokesperson told The Garden Island the department searched areas where Martinez may have hiked, but nothing has been found.