Hawarden, IA issues water watch

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The city council for Hawarden, Iowa has issued a water watch until further noticed.

According to the city, the watch goes in effect immediately and states no residents are allowed to use portable processed water of the city water service in any manner contrary to the following:

Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and is restricted to two times per week. Houses and businesses fronting on the north and east shall be permitted to water Tuesday and Saturday nights. Houses and businesses fronting on the south and west shall be permitted to water Wednesday and Sunday nights.

No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors or other non-essential watering.

No water should be used for non-essential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.

Officials say those who violate this watch could be fined.