Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT

Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Sac County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Highs from the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Peak
afternoon heat indices from 100 to 105.
* WHERE…Parts of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&