June 17: Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in Iowa

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 3,533 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,438,870 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,773,847 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 74 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 372,894 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 364,611 have recovered, an increase of 206 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows six additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,109.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (364,611) and the number of deaths (6,109) from the total number of cases (372,894) shows there are currently 2,174 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 75 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 83. Of those hospitalizations, 18 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.