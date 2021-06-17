Lisbon ringed off at weekends as Portugal fights virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Travel in and out of the Lisbon metropolitan area is to be banned over coming weekends as Portuguese authorities respond to a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the region around the capital. Officials say the ban will come into effect from 3 p.m. on Friday. The goal is to contain the recent surge and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the country. The Lisbon metropolitan area has around 2.8 million inhabitants. Portugal is witnessing a surge in new daily cases not seen since February. Authorities reported that almost 70% of the 1,350 new cases detected in Portugal on Wednesday were in the Lisbon region.