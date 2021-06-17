Scotch whisky makers welcome suspension of costly US tariffs

LONDON (AP) — Scotch whisky makers are breathing a sigh of relief after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland’s main exports. U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Scotch single malt whiskies in 2019 as part of a trade dispute between the U.S. and EU countries over aerospace subsidies. Earlier this week, the U.S. and the EU reached an agreement to end their dispute. The breakthrough paved the way for a 5-year suspension of tariffs both sides put on an array of products, including olive oil and cheese as well as whisky. The Scotch Whisky Association estimates that the tariffs caused more than 600 million pounds ($850 million) in lost exports to the U.S.