Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats East 16-6 in Five Innings

Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats East 16-6 in Five InningsNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored five runs in the top of the fifth to beat East 16-6 in Five Innings.
Southeast Valley 4 East Sac County 5 Final
Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2 Final
Estherville LC 14 Bishop Garrigan 0 Final
Okoboji 4 Manson-NW Web 9 Final
Gehlen Catholic 7 MMC/RU 1 Final
Hinton 5 Remsen St. Mary's 4 Final
Ar-We-Va 3 River Valley 4 Final
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 16 S.C. East 6 Final
Bishop Heelan 18 S.C. West 2 Final
Bishop Heelan 19 S.C. West 1 GM 2
BH/RV 4 Sheldon 8 Final
Sioux Central 14 Storm Lake 3 Final
West Harrison 5 Westwood 7 Final