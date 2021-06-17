South Dakota governor announces holiday for state workers Friday to honor Juneteenth

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has annnounced a holiday for state worker on Friday, Jun18 in honor of Juneteenth.

The governor's office says this is in response to the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which was signed Thursday by President Joe Biden.

“‘All men are created equal.’ That is America’s foundational ideal,” said Noem in a statement. “Juneteenth celebrates an important day when we came closer to making that ideal a reality for all Americans, regardless of race. I hope state employees take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful South Dakota weather on their day off.”

Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19. Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger announced freedom from slavery in Galveston, Texas following President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

The governor had previously proclaimed Saturday, June 19, 2021 as “Juneteenth Day” in South Dakota