Swim stunner: Manuel fails to make the final in 100 free

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the biggest surprise yet at the U.S. swimming trials, defending Olympic champion Simone Manuel failed to advance from the semifinals in the 100-meter freestyle. Manuel tied for the gold at the Rio Olympics to become the first Black female ever to win an individual swimming event. But she finished fourth in the first semifinal heat at 54.17 seconds and missed a spot in the final when five swimmers went faster in the second semifinal heat. Erika Brown took the eighth spot in 54.15 — two-hundredths faster than Manuel. Natalie Hinds and Olivia Smoliga were the top qualifiers in 53.55.