$20M project to change entrance to Omaha’s national airport

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Work has begun on nearly $30 million in renovation projects that will change the entrance to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and upgrade one of the national airport’s garages. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the entrance to the airport terminal will be moved about a quarter mile south, toward downtown along Abbott Drive. The change comes following several studies in recent years showing the need for a longer and wider entrance that will give drivers more time to make maneuvering decisions. Work on the south garage will include construction of an express ramp to provide access to premier parking. Construction began Wednesday and is slated to be finished by late 2022.