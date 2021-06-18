3 killed, suspect sought after Oregon hit-and-run, shooting

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have killed three people in wave of violence that included a hit-and-run crash and a shooting at a pot shop in a small Oregon city. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the first person found dead was struck by a pickup truck Friday at an RV park in the coastal city of North Bend. Soon afterward, gunfire at the cannabis shop left one person dead. Officials believe the same suspect is responsible for the shooting and the hit-and-run crash. Police went back to the RV park to search a trailer and say they found the body believed to belong to the truck owner.