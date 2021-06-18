President Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days

President Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 daysNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking another milestone in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
The White House says Biden will announce Friday that 300 million COVID-19 shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office on Jan. 20.
But as Biden marks a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19, he's at risk of failing to meet another: his self-imposed target to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
As part of the administration's vaccination effort, Vice President Kamala Harris toured a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Atlanta on Friday.
