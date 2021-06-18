Dordt University Holds Annual Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Athletic Department

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA(KTIV) Dordt University Athletics is riding a wave of accomplishment.

The 20-21 School Year saw Success in Football, Volleyball and Track and Field for the Defenders.

Friday at "The Ridge" Golf Course in Sioux Center, Dordt Nation came together for their annual Golf Tournament and to reflect on the past Athletic Year.

240-Golfers teed it up for a chance at prizes and also the chance to win a new car on one of the Par-Three holes.

They also helped raise money for the Athletic Department with the hope of keeping the athletic programs competitive in the tough G-PAC Conference.

"It was the most productive year that we've had, the most successful year that we had since the inception of the G-PAC in 2000. Our Football team qualified for the playoffs for the first time, Women's Volleyball advanced to the N-A-I-A Semifinals. Our Men's and Women's Cross Country Teams both won G-PAC Championships and our men's indoor track club finished National Runner-Up. There were many other accolades that our teams occured as well, but it was really an outstanding year for Defender Athletics.", According to Ross Douma, Director of Athletics at Dordt.

One thing everyone seems excited about is the new Indoor Turf Facility that will be built in Sioux Center's Open Space Park, just East of the Football Field.

The One-Hundred-Thousand-Square Foot-Facility is being built in-cunjunction with the City of Sioux Center and will serve Dordt and the City.

According to Douma, "We believe that will really move our programs forward, especially men's and women's soccer, Baseball, Softball along with Football. It will be the second largest indoor facility in the state of Iowa, only to the University of Iowa, so we believe that will be a real game changer for Defender Athletics."

The Seven-million Dollar Facility will be named "American State Bank Sports Complex" and is expected to open late in 2022