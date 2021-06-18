EPA chief reinstates science advisory board he dismantled

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says he has fully reinstated one of two key advisory boards he dismantled earlier this year in a push for “scientific integrity” at the agency. The seven-member Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee includes four scientists who have served on the panel previously — two of whom were on the board when it was dismantled in March. Regan says the advisory panel will provide “credible, independent expertise to EPA’s reviews of air quality standards that is grounded in scientific evidence.” He had said advisers appointed under former President Donald Trump were overly friendly to business.