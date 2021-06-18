Georgia officials seek to remove 102,000 voters from rolls

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is publishing a list of nearly 102,000 voters who will be removed from the rolls unless they act to preserve their registration. Republican Brad Raffensperger announced the list Friday, saying he seeks to remove voters who died or moved away. His office says removals include about 67,000 voters who changed addresses and about 34,000 voters who had election mail returned. Georgia has about 7.8 million voters. Election officials will mail cancellation notices. People who respond within 40 days will have their registration switched back to active. Anyone removed could register again. Voter purges in Georgia became a hot-button issue during the 2018 governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.